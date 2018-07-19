Home Obituaries Wayne F. Walton

Posted on July 19, 2018
SYCAMORE — Wayne F. Walton, 93, of Sycamore, passed away peacefully July 16, 2018.

Friends and family may visit from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, and for an hour before services, which are at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sycamore United Church of Christ with Pastor Paul Fraser, Pastor Karen Fraser Moore and Rev. Frank Murd officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sycamore United Church of Christ or the Sycamore Lions Club, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

