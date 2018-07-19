SYCAMORE — Wayne F. Walton, 93, of Sycamore, passed away peacefully July 16, 2018.

Friends and family may visit from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, and for an hour before services, which are at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sycamore United Church of Christ with Pastor Paul Fraser, Pastor Karen Fraser Moore and Rev. Frank Murd officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sycamore United Church of Christ or the Sycamore Lions Club, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!