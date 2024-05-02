First Thursday is Disney-themed

Calling all Mouseketeers, princesses and other favorite characters: today’s First Thursday theme is celebrating all things Disney.

The Wyandot Chamber of Commerce welcomes guests and participants at Think Local First Thursday to dress in character for the event, which is scheduled for 5-7 p.m.

In addition to stores and businesses having extended hours and specials, the band Working for the Weekend will provide live music and seven food trucks will offer a variety of entrees, snacks and treats.

“It’s the perfect time to visit your downtown establishments,” Chamber Director Brittney Walton said. “And come enjoy some spring fun for all ages.”

Walton added that May’s First Thursday coincides with the Star Players’ Rally in the Alley from 6-8 pm that same evening. The Star’s event kicks off its membership drive and features theatre tours and a performance by local entertainers Ron Boose and Sara Grote.

The Wyandot Chamber has Think Local First Thursdays planned through December to highlight the dynamic downtown area in Upper Sandusky. Wyandot Memorial Hospital is the title sponsor and more information is available by contacting the Wyandot Chamber at 419-294-3349 or emailing Director@WyandotChamber.com.