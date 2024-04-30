Anthony Mosbarger

Anthony Ray Mosbarger, 46, of Upper Sandusky, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Marion General Hospital.

We are having a family and friends potluck to celebrate Tony’s life from 1-4 p.m. May 11 at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds Dining Hall.

At Tony’s request, he wanted his body cremated and placed on his grandmother’s (Marilyn Walter) grave. They were the best of friends, she took him everywhere with her so he could turn pages for her while she played the piano.

Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the National Kidney foundation.

