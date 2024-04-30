Unfortunately, we have quickly experienced a horribly rare disease that took away a cherished loved one from our world. We said goodbye to Dr. Stanton C. Southward, DPM, our Stan, Dad, Pops, on April 6, 2024 as he was diagnosed with a rapid and fatal dementia illness called Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).

His Celebration of Life Onward (“COLO”) services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2024 at the Stone Chapel of Woodmen Valley Chapel Complex, 290 E Woodmen Rd. . Colorado Springs, CO. As a memento for the family, if you so wish, please bring an 8×11 page (typed/written) to be placed in a memory book of Stan (Doc) Dad, Pops, Grandpa. Stories, quotes and pictures will be so treasured and appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to cjdfoundation.org/donations/Family undraiser page under Stanton Southward.

Until we meet again… He will be sorely missed and loved by us and many others.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!