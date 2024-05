Kappa Chapter to meet on Saturday

Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the HUB in Upper Sandusky, for a luncheon meeting. The HUB is located at 525 N. Hazel St., Upper Sandusky.

A representative from the HUB will speak.

A box lunch will be arranged. RSVP to Teresa Harris.

Installation of officers will take place.

Hostesses are Teresa Harris, Dorothy Blackburn, Patti Palmer, and Deb Rellinger.

Guests always are welcome.