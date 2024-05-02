Hardin County retired teachers to meet on May 17

KENTON — The Hardin County Retired Teacher Association will meet at noon May 17 at the Kenton Elks.

The speaker for the event is Ohio Retired Teacher’s Association Director Robin Rayfield, who will discuss news about the State Teacher Retirement System.

The lunch is $12 and includes chicken croissant, cashew chicken, dessert and beverages.

Donations will be collected for God’s Lifeline.

RSVP to Joan Mouser at 567-674-0983 or the committee of Sandy Berry, Susan Dugan or Pam Robinson by May 10.

All Hardin County teacher and administrator retirees are welcome.