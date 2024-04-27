Donald Willson

Donald L. Willson, age 84, of Nevada, passed away at 3:08 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Donald L. Willson are 2 p.m., Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all of the Wyandot Memorial staff and nurses, along with the Wyandot Hospice, who took care of Donald.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, Trinity Evangelical Church or a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to ww.lucasbatton.com.

