Vernon L. Clark

Posted on September 10, 2020
FOREST — Vernon L. Clark, of Mount Blanchard, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was 82.

A funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with the Rev. Denny Livingston officiating. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and an hour before the service Friday. Interment will be held at Jackson Center Cemetery.

