Theresa Zeigler

SYCAMORE — Theresa A. Zeigler, of 485 CH 35, McCutchenville, died at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at home. She was 81.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Sycamore, with the Rev. Gary Walters officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville. Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

