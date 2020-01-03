Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Terri Lynne Dreffer, age 56, of Westerville, passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s in Westerville.

Terri was born May 23, 1963, in Upper Sandusky, and was a daughter of her late father Joseph Marion Parrott, and her mother Eleanor Louise (Shearer) Schley, Upper Sandusky. Terri married Luke Richard Dreffer on Oct. 26, 1989, in the Virgin Islands at St. Thomas, and had one daughter, Alexis Nicole Dreffer.

Terri is survived by her mother and stepfather, Eleanor and Loren Schley, New Madison; a daughter, Alexis Dreffer, Cleveland; a brother, Tony (Kelly) Schley, Upper Sandusky; and a sister Jennifer (Mark) Fleagle, New Madison; along with three nieces, Kadence, Ashlynn, and Cheyene. Terri also is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Terri was an Upper Sandusky High School graduate with the class of 1981. She worked as a pet sitter and house manager for several years. Before that, she worked as a banker at various branches, Dorcy International, and was a stay-at-home mother.

She was an avid animal lover, especially dogs, and also enjoyed photography, drawing and had a love of trying new pizza places.

A memorial service for Terri is 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Apostolic Gospel Church in Upper Sandusky. Visitation is one hour before the service at the church.

Memorial contributions for Terri may be made to the Columbus Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.