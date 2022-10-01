Elizabeth S. “Susie” Blankenship, age 71, of Nevada, passed away at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Marion General Hospital, Marion.

Funeral services for Susie Blankenship are 2 p.m. Sunday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Ray LaSalle officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Calling hours will be held two hours before service time, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

