Steven Yost

Steven Michael Yost, age 68, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 3, 2023, at his residence.

A Catholic prayer service is 10:45 a.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation is from 10-10:45 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

He was born Oct. 20, 1954, in Fostoria to the late Alfred N. and Mary A. (Smith) Yost. He married Constance M. Cook on Sept. 17, 1999. She preceded him in death May 1, 2010.

He is survived by stepchildren Dan Shook, Tiffin; and Donnie Chester, Missouri; his siblings, John R. (Shirley) Yost, Surprise, Arizona; James A. Yost, Fostoria; Margaret M. (Mike) Brady, Fostoria; Diane M. Yost, Findlay; Jerry P. (Tracy) Yost, Fostoria; Sharon L. Yost, Grove City; and Amy J. (Jeff) Wuebbolt, Cincinnati; many nieces and nephews; his aunt and godmother, Dorothy Goedde, Columbus Grove; and aunt Erma Brodman, Carey.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan J. (Bill) Tiell, Fostoria; and a niece, Michelle “Shelley” Yost, Carey.

Steve had worked at Easco Aluminum, Fostoria, and also had worked at Whirlpool in Clyde as a crater, where he retired.

He was a member of the Fostoria Knights of Columbus No. 1197.

Steve enjoyed raising and walking his beloved dog Max, his good friend. He also liked riding four-wheelers, raising pheasants and releasing them to the wild and helping his brother Jim work ground on the family farm. He enjoyed rabbit and deer hunting and going to the Kenton and Lima coon dog trials with his nephew, Adam Brady. Steve was an Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR fan.

