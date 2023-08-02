Stephen Cray

SYCAMORE — Stephen J. Cray, of New Albany, died Thursday, July 27, 2023 at home. He was 52.

A memorial service for Stephen is 3 p.m. Monday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Elyse Cramer officiating. Burial will follow at McCutchenville Cemetery. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Monday two hours before the memorial service at the funeral home.

