Stanton Swihart Jr.

Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr. age 83, of Upper Sandusky, died Dec. 30, 2022, at his residence.

Private services will be held at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor James Stauffer officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.bringmanclark.com

