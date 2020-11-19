Scott E. Mills Posted on November 19, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CAREY — Scott E. Mills, of Vanlue, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, with family by his side. He was 58. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!