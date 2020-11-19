Home Obituaries Scott E. Mills

Scott E. Mills

Posted on November 19, 2020
CAREY — Scott E. Mills, of Vanlue, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, with family by his side. He was 58.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

