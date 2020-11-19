Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Scott E. Mills, of Vanlue, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, with family by his side. He was 58.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!