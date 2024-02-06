Sara Lou Binau, age 86, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 3, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kenneth Wessler officiating. Interment will follow in North Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to John Stewart United Methodist Church, the Wyandot County Community Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky,OH 43351.

To extend a condolence of share a memory visit ww.BringmanClark.com.

