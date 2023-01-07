Ryan Smith

WADSWORTH — Ryan R. Smith died peacefully Dec. 28, 2022, with his mother at his side. He bravely struggled with Huntington’s disease for 19 years.

A funeral Mass is today at St Mary’s Church, Rockledge, with Father Juan Osorno officiating. Island Cremations is in charge of arrangements in Florida.

Graveside inurnment service will be 2 p.m. June 26 in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wadsworth.

Cox-McNulty Funeral Home is handling the Ohio arrangements.

The family suggests donations to honor Ryan’s memory be made to St. Francis Reflections Hospice, Grumman Place in Titusville, Florida, or to Huntington’s disease research, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.

