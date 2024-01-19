Ruth Staley

FOREST — Ruth E. Staley, age 87, of Forest, died Jan. 17, 2024, at Vancrest ofUpper Sandusky

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Monday in the St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel, Kirby. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Clark Shields Funeral Home and from 9:30-11 a.m. Monday before time of services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospice or St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Sheildsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

