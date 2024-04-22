Ruth Price

CAREY — Ruth Ann Price, 77, of Wharton, passed away peacefully and was reunited with her husband, Billy, on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Serenity Spring Senior Living, Arlington.

Visitation for Ruth Ann is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, with her funeral service at noon in the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316, with Pastor Rex Roth officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery in Wharton.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth Ann’s honor to Bridge Health and Hospice.

Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Ruth’s family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting ww.stombaughbatton.com.

