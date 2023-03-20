Roy L. Pool, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service for Roy Pool is 11 a.m. Saturday at Harpster United Methodist Church with the Rev. Doug Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow at Little Sandusky Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and at Harpster UMC one hour before the memorial service Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harpster UMC or Bridge Hospice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

