Rosemary McCarthy, age 94, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Laguna Woods, California, passed away at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

A graveside service for Rosemary McCarthy is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s School or a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

The family would like to extend their gratitude for the special care that Rosemary received from the staff of Fairhaven Community.

Online condolences can be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

