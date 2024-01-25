Rose Frederick

FOREST — Rose M. Frederick, age 74, of Forest, died at Blanchard Valley Hospital on Jan. 22, 2024.

Funeral services are 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Gray officiating. Interment will be in Hueston Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Forest-Jackson Public Library or Riverdale youth sports in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

