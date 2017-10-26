Ronald Beach

Ronald E. Beach, age 77, formerly of Wharton and Powell and currently of Wethersfield, Connecticut, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on July 30, 2017.

No services were held as Ron requested his ashes be spread on the beaches of the Outer Banks and some of his favorite tennis courts.

Memorials may be made to Stag Vets (stagvetsinc.org).

