Robert Elsmore Sr., 95, of Barberton, passed away Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at the Willows of Willard.

Services with military honors will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at Greenlawn Cemetery, Romig Road, Akron.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robert Elsmore Jr. Scholarship Fund, 5494 Brookview Lane, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

