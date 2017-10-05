Home Obituaries Robert Elsmore Sr.

Robert Elsmore Sr.

Posted on October 5, 2017
age 95, Barberton

Robert Elsmore Sr., 95, of Barberton, passed away Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at the Willows of Willard.

Services with military honors will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at Greenlawn Cemetery, Romig Road, Akron.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robert Elsmore Jr. Scholarship Fund, 5494 Brookview Lane, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

