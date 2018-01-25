CAREY — Richard E. Coppler Jr., 56, of Carey, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital emergency room, Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

The funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating.

Burial will be at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

