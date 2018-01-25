Richard E. Coppler Jr. Posted on January 25, 2018 0 0 72 Richard E. Coppler Jr. CAREY — Richard E. Coppler Jr., 56, of Carey, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital emergency room, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription