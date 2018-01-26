Richard Altvater

Richard A. Altvater, of Upper Sandusky, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. He was 79.

A funeral is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 10-11:30 a.m. before the services Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

