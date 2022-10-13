Patricia Stover Posted on October 13, 2022 0 Patricia Ann (Dunlap) Stover, 72, passed away Oct. 7, 2022, at her home in Frostproof, Florida, with her husband Neil by her side. Pat did not want funeral services. She didn’t want people to fuss over her but instead to enjoy her memories. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription