Patricia Murray

Patricia “Pat” Ann Murray, age 85, of Nevada, entered the church triumphant at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service for Pat Murray is noon Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Pastor Tim Nilsen. Burial will follow at Martin Luther Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Voice of Hope Ministries, WXML, or United in Harmony Men’s Chorus (c/o Harold Fitz) and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at ww.lucasbatton.com.

