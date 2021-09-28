Obit Todd Heil

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Todd Heil

N. Todd Heil, age 56, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky.

A funeral service for Todd Heil is 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. It will be officiated by the Revs. Jim Stauffer and Steve Sturgeon. Visitation for Todd is 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service Friday.

Memorial contributions for Todd Heil may be made to the Upper Sandusky Police Department Trick or Treat Fund or the K-9 Fund, to the Firelands Regional Medical Center Oncology Department or to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com

