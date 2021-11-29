Obit Thomas F. Cole

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thomas F. Cole

Thomas F. Cole, age 59, of rural Nevada, passed away at 10:37 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Marion General Hospital, Marion.

Funeral services for Thomas F. Cole are 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Joe Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Tom was born Nov. 20, 1962, in Toledo to Raymond and Caroline (Ducheny) Cole, both of whom are deceased. He married Virginia Hurst on June 23, 1990, at Oceola Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, and she survives.

He also is survived by his three sons, Corey (Macy) Cole, of Carey; Kenny (Brooke) Cole, of Nevada; and Kyle Cole, of Nevada; six grandchildren, Ezra, Eli, Ezekiel, Elliot, Eivin and Paisley; along with a brother, Doug (Lynda) Cole, of Marion; and two sisters, Kelly Cole, of Whitehouse; and Tara Cole, of Upper Sandusky.

Tom owned and operated his semi-truck, and leased it to B.L. Reever Transport. He had driven trucks since he was 18 years of age.

He was a “Ford Man” and enjoyed going to mud drags with his family. Tom also enjoyed working on his Allis Chalmers tractor and Chevelle, and going to tractor pulls.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















[/am4show]