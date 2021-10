Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Theresa A. Reier, of Sevierville, Tennessee and formerly of Celina, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her home.

She was born Sept. 29, 1968, to the late Nicklaus and Julia Reier.

Survivors include her stepmother, Ruth Reier, Upper Sandusky; two sisters, a brother; and two nephews.

Arrangements are pending.