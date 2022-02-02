Obit Samantha England

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Samantha England

Samantha J. England, age 36, of Upper Sandusky, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Samantha England are 3 p.m. Sunday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky. Masks are encouraged to be worn by those attending along with purple-colored clothing.

Memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.lucasbatton.com

