Obit Robin Golden

Robin S. (Needles) Golden, age 66, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away at her home Jan. 7, 2021.

A graveside memorial service is 5 p.m. Saturday in the Benton cemetery with Pastor Michael Padula presiding.

