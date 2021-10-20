Obit Priscilla Smythe

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Priscilla Smythe

Priscilla W. Smythe, age 92, of Westerville, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Friday with a funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with grandson Josh Kellner officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. The family has asked that masks be worn at the funeral home for services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice of Gahanna or the Wyandot County 4-H Endowment and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!