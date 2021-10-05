Obit Michael Lynch

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















ST. MARYS — Michael James Lynch, 77, of St. Marys, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, with the Rev. Tim Benjamin officiating. Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the preferred family memorial will be The Lynch Family and Friends Second Chance Scholarship through the St. Marys Community Foundation, providing recognition to the students that Mike devoted his career to assisting.

Condolences may be shared and memories shared with Mike’s family at millerfuneralhomes.net

Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Mike was born June 26, 1944, at home in Carey, the son of Harold James Lynch and Virginia Rose (Pahl) Lynch. On Jan. 21, 1967, in Prout Chapel on the campus of Bowling Green State University, he married Miriam E. Ferris, who survives at the residence.

Also surviving are his two sons, Scot Lynch, Wapakoneta; and Bryan Lynch, St. Marys; and grandchildren, Anna and Sophia, both of St. Marys. He also is survived by his sister, Patricia (Perry) Hoffman, Findlay; brothers Gregory (Marcy) Lynch and Daniel (lla) Lynch, both of Carey; and a sister-in-law, Frieda Ferris, Cecil; along with many nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and a stillborn infant sister. He was a graduate of Carey High School in the class of 1962. He received his bachelor’s degree in education from Bowling Green State University and his master’s degree in education from St. Francis University.

Mike retired from St. Marys City Schools after a successful career as a classroom teacher and work program coordinator. He also was a juvenile probation officer for the Auglaize Juvenile Justice Program. Mike was well-respected by all who knew him as a gentleman and a supporter of St. Marys. He was the mayor of St. Marys from 1988-91. He was involved with Jaycees and eventually the St. Marys Concert Corporation, as they brought many well known music artists to perform here.

He was the first varsity coach of the Memorial High School girls basketball program. He also served as the basketball coach for many years of the Auglaize County Special Olympics program.

He loved to travel, especially to the Grand Canyon where he hiked to the bottom, rode mules to the bottom and went whitewater rafting three times. He played in trivia tournaments, supported soccer and snow-skied.

Most of all Mike was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was proud of his family and their accomplishments. All his friends knew Mike could be counted on to do more than his share of any project he was involved with.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, with the Rev. Tim Benjamin officiating. Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the preferred family memorial will be The Lynch Family and Friends Second Chance Scholarship through the St. Marys Community Foundation, providing recognition to the students that Mike devoted his career to assisting.

Condolences may be shared and memories shared with Mike’s family at millerfuneralhomes.net

Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.

(Pd.100521)