Obit Marselle Wyeth-Margraff

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyeth-Margraff

Marselle Allen “Bunny” Wyeth-Margraff, age 83, of Nevada, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Kettering Medical Center, Dayton.

A funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will be at Oceola Cemetery. Visitation is 12-1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Boys Town and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made to lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!