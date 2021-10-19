Obit Mark Mitsch Posted on October 19, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Mark Mitsch CAREY — Mark J. Mitsch, age 33, of Carey, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at home. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 255 W. Findlay St., Carey, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday A funeral is 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Turner officiating. Burial will take place in Spring Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made in Mark’s honor to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home to assist the family. Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Mark’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting stombaughbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!