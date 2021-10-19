Obit Mark Mitsch

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mark Mitsch

CAREY — Mark J. Mitsch, age 33, of Carey, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at home.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 255 W. Findlay St., Carey, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday A funeral is 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Turner officiating. Burial will take place in Spring Grove Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Mark’s honor to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home to assist the family.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Mark’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting stombaughbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!