Obit: Julia Kingseed, 14

TIFFIN — Julia A. Kingseed, 14, of McCutchenville, passed away Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, at the Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital in Toledo as a result of an accident June 11, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Friday with limited seating at Transfiguration of the Lord (St. Peter) Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Conrad Sutter officiating.



Friends may visit and share stories from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County Junior Fair, a local children’s hospital or to MoyaMoya Foundation, P.O. Box 1180, Enfield, CT 06083.



Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

