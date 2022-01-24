Home Obituaries Obit Joyce Funk

Joyce Funk

January 24, 2022
Joyce Funk

 Joyce E. Funk, age 85, of Nevada, passed away at 7:11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Joyce E. Funk is 1 p.m. Friday at Nevada United Methodist Church and will be officiated by the Rev. David Smithey and the Rev. Dennis Lafferty. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation for Joyce E. Funk is from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and one hour before the funeral service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nevada United Methodist Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

