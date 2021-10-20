Obit Joseph Stowe

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Joseph Stowe, age 59, of Bucyrus, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Burns Harbor, Indiana.

A funeral service for Joseph Stowe is 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Eli Yoder. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Visitations for Joe will be held from 5- 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Joseph Stowe and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com





















