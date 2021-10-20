Obit Joseph Stowe Posted on October 20, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Joseph Stowe Joseph Stowe, age 59, of Bucyrus, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Burns Harbor, Indiana. A funeral service for Joseph Stowe is 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Eli Yoder. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Visitations for Joe will be held from 5- 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Joseph Stowe and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!