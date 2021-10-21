Obit Jean Rickle

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jean Rickle

CAREY — Jean Jacqueline “Jackie” Kirkwood Rickle, age 93, of Carey, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Primrose of Findlay surrounded by her loved ones.

Her extended family will greet friends from 3–7 p.m. Monday at the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. Services honoring her life well lived also will be held there at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Bill Schultz of Christ Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. There will be a luncheon hosted by the Carey Fire Department held at the fire hall following the service at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Food Pantry, Carey EMS, Carey Fire Department or the Dorcas Carey Public Library and sent to the care of the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Jackie’s family and condolences may be expressed to them via StombaughBatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!