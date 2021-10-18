Home Obituaries Obit Jean Bonin

Obit Jean Bonin

October 18, 2021
SYCAMORE — Jean L. Bonin, of 7060 South TR 131, Tiffin, died at 9:09 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Tiffin. She was 73.

At her request the funeral service will be private.

