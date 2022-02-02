Obit Isabella Wallen

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Isabella Wallen

Isabella Melina Wallen, age 14, of Fostoria, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at her home in Fostoria, as a result of a house fire.

Funeral services for Isabella Wallen are 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will take place at Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to the GoFundMe page for the family at www.gofund.me/f2e5e70a or the Humane Society of Seneca County and either can be forwarded to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

