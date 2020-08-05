Obit: Helen L. Crowder, 97 Posted on August 5, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Helen L. Crowder, age 97, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Fairhaven Community. A private family graveside service is today at Old Mission Cemetery with Pastor Bill Williamson officiating. Attendees are asked to follow all COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairhaven Community in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To send a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!