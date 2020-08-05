Obit: Helen L. Crowder, 97

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Helen L. Crowder, age 97, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Fairhaven Community.

A private family graveside service is today at Old Mission Cemetery with Pastor Bill Williamson officiating. Attendees are asked to follow all COVID-19 restrictions.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fairhaven Community in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

