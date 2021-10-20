Obit Eddie Reel

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Eddie D. Reel, age 71, of Bucyrus, passed away at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Avita Health System of Bucyrus.

A graveside service for Eddie Dean Reel is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Nevada Cemetery and will be officiated by Pastor Jake Reel. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

