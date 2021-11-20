Obit Dorothy Walter

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Dorothy A. Walter, 94, of Carey, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Her family will greet friends from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. Services honoring her life are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 301 E. Findlay St., Carey, with Pastor Loran Miracle officiating. Her family will again greet friends for a half hour before her services at the church. Burial will follow in Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, Zion Bloom Cemetery or to the donor’s choice and they may be sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Dorothy’s family, and condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

