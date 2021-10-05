Obit David Grubbs Jr. Posted on October 5, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — David E. “Lil Dave” Grubbs Jr., of Forest, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in the emergency room at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was 37. A graveside service is noon Thursday at Patterson Cemetery, in Forest, with Jason Kearns officiating. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!