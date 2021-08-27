Obit Dale King

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dale King

Dale L. King, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his residence.

Memorial services for Dale L. King will be private with the Rev. Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery. There will be no public visitations.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Rod and Gun Club and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to lucasbatton.com.

