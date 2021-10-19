Obit Clarence Hightower

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Clarence Hightower

Clarence W. “Chuck” Hightower, age 60, of Nevada, and formerly of Marion, was promoted to heaven on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus.

A funeral service for Chuck Hightower is 11 a.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Dan Rebon officiating. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. The family has asked that masks be worn for both the visitation and funeral, and discouraged children to be in attendance.

Memorial contributions may be made to Make A Wish Foundation or to the Father’s Heart Healing Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!