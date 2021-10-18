Obit Betty Farrow

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Betty Farrow

Our beloved Mom, Betty L. Farrow, 94, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

A private memorial service with the family will be scheduled at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com

